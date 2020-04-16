After a run of 61 years, the Daviess County Lions Club Fair has been canceled for this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Joan Hayden, a member of the fair board, said, “We discussed it for over an hour. But there are just so many uncertainties right now.”
She said the vote to cancel was unanimous.
Hayden said, “We feel this would be the best thing to do for our county. When the country is opened back up, we don’t know what restrictions will remain.”
She said the fair board’s only other source of income is from renting parts of the fairgrounds for other events and weddings.
And those are being canceled too, Hayden said.
“We’ve had no income for two months,” she said.
Hayden said it costs about $130,000 to stage the fair.
“We like to have at least half of that in the bank before we start,” she said. “But we can’t in good conscience ask small businesses to buy ads and support us when they’re struggling and having to lay people off. They just can’t afford it right now.”
Last year, Hayden said, the fair made about $15,000, which was donated to local eye care and homeless shelters.
That money won’t be available this year, she said.
In the meantime, the fair board will have to continue keeping the grounds up.
“We may be down, but we aren’t out,” a post on the fair’s Facebook page says. “Follow our page for future events and we will see you in 2021.”
In the summer of 1959, the Lions Club sponsored its first county fair at the old Colonial Riding Stables two miles east of Thruston on Kentucky 1389.
Later, the fair moved to the Happy Go Lucky Ranch and then Ellis Speedway.
In 1972, it moved into its current home in Philpot.
