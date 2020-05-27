Lions have canceled Soap Box Derby, rally races

So far, the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby is still scheduled for July 25 in Akron, Ohio.
But the Owensboro Lions Club has had to cancel its race at Ben Hawes Park on June 6 for the first time since it began in 2001.
And it has had to cancel a rally race that was scheduled for May 23-24 that would have brought 25 to 30 contestants from as far away as Kansas City, New York and Florida to town for the weekend, Josh Meyer, local Soap Box Derby director, said recently.
“Unfortunately, the park is closed and we can’t have large groups anyway,” he said. “And it’s hard to stay six feet apart with the race.”
There are two ways kids can get to the international finals in Akron.
One is by winning their local races.
The other is by racking up 600 points at rally races.
Meyer said, “The nationals are still planned. But I don’t know how many local winners will be eligible. Most of the local races are in May and June.”
The International Soap Box Derby has said it will make a decision by mid-June.
Meyer said, “We were hoping to have around 40 kids in the local race this year. And we’re hoping to get it up to over 50 next year.”
Soap Box Derby racing returned to Owensboro after a 36-year hiatus in June 2001 with 42 boys and girls, ages 9 to 16, racing on Bluff Avenue just north of 18th Street.
In 2012, the Lions built an 800-foot asphalt track in Hawes Park with assistance from city and county governments at a cost of between $150,000 and $175,000.
It began attracting rally racers from several states almost immediately.
“Some people don’t even know this track is out here,” Meyer said.
He said that Owensboro, Madisonville and Bowling Green all have Soap Box Derby tracks, “so you can get in a lot of racing within an hour’s drive.”
Meyer said the Lions will have open track days where kids can come out and try out one of the engineless cars.
“We’ll lend them a car to see if they’re interested in building their own,” he said.
Meyer said he hopes the Lions will be able to resume rally races in August or September, so kids can start earning points for 2021.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
