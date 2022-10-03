LIP SYNC BATTLE PIC 1

The Crash Carts from the Owensboro Community & Technical College nursing program perform “Code Red” during Puzzle Pieces’ fifth annual Lip Sync Battle on Jan. 15 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Lip Sync Battle, the primary fundraiser for Puzzle Pieces, will make its return for its sixth year at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Owensboro Convention Center.

A pre-party will also return at 6:30 p.m. inside the lobby of the convention center.

