Andy Brasher and his fiancé, Tamarra Miller, were planning to open Brasher’s Little Nashville at 123 W. Second St. in March.
But it’s going to take a little longer.
“It’s going to work out,” Miller said Monday. “But it’s just going to take a little longer. We’re still waiting on permits. But we’re hoping to hear something this week.”
Once they have the permits, she said, they can start remodeling the 146-year-old former retail space.
“We’re excited,” Brasher said in January. “We’re both passionate about music. This is another opportunity to deliver great entertainment to Owensboro.”
The couple said they want Brasher’s Little Nashville “to be the anchor of a blossoming entertainment district.”
That’s something Owensboro has been working toward for decades.
Brasher started performing when he was 16 and has played in 26 states and the Bahamas since then.
The couple said they plan to feature country music, along with rock, blues and bluegrass.
Brasher said, “There are some great aspiring musicians in Kentucky that we want to bring in.”
And he said he has contacts in Nashville to help him book acts for his new venue.
Brasher and Miller created PorchFest 0BKY with bands performing on the front porches of homes on Griffith Avenue in 2018.
It was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic last year, but is scheduled to return in June.
Brasher said once restaurants and bars can have full occupancy, Little Nashville should seat about 160 people.
They plan to hire eight to 10 people as bartenders, wait staff, security staff and sound engineers along with management positions.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
