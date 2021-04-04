David Little, executive vice president of consumer business banking operations at U.S. Bank, is one of eight recipients nationally of the Junior Achievement Gold Leadership Award.
More than 151,000 volunteers across the country were eligible for the organization’s most prestigious award.
Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, said, “Our local business community’s support of JA is critical to achieving our mission, to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy.”
He said, “David Little, is a remarkable example of that spirit of dedication and service to others. In a very real way, he helps students here and throughout the region get the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices.”
Little has worked with JA for more than 28 years in several cities, including Tampa, Chicago, Dallas and, now, he’s serving on the JA of West Kentucky board.
He has sponsored and generated more than $3 million to local operations through special events and employee giving, Douglas said.
In 2019, Little was awarded the JA Centennial Leadership Award.
A news release says, “Due to his leadership in engaging U.S. Bank employees as volunteers, U.S. Bank has received the Gold Level United States Presidential Volunteer Service Award through JA of West Kentucky in each of the last four years.
“This year, when programs went virtual, David stepped up and provided resources for U.S. Bank to be the presenting sponsor of the JA Inspire Virtual learning experience, which engaged over 16,000 eighth- through 12th graders in Kentucky.”
Douglas said Little and U.S. Bank “have been instrumental and vital to our success in now serving annually over 20,000 students.”
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
