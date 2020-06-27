LeAnn Musick, owner of Musick Studios, and the RiverPark Center are bringing live entertainment back to Owensboro this weekend.
“It feels like we’re pioneers,” Musick said of staging a production under the guidelines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Experience the Magick” was supposed to be a live dance production with two performances on April 26.
But the pandemic forced it to be postponed.
And the pandemic guidelines made it necessary to film parts of the show, which features “princesses, mouse ears and the joy of children,” to ensure social distancing.
The combined live/movie production debuted at the RiverPark Center at 2 p.m. Friday.
Because of the pandemic only 400 people can be seated in the 1,200-seat Cannon Hall at one time.
That meant five shows instead of two — 2 and 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.
Tickets are $25 plus a $3 service charge.
They are available at the door or by calling 270-687-2770.
Musick said 1,200 of the 2,000 tickets had been sold by Friday.
She said everybody will be required to wear a mask and answer a few health questions before entering the RiverPark Center.
The RiverPark’s website says, “When entering the building, families who are sitting together will be able to enter and walk through the RiverPark lobby taking pictures with children and our characters.”
Cannon Hall will be filled starting from the front to the back, but the audience will exit from the back to the front.
“We’re working to make it extremely safe,” Musick said. “We’ve been working 16-hour days to get ready for this.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301; klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
