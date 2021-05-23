Live music is returning to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in a big way this summer.
Gov. Andy Beshear said recently that he will lift the mask mandate and remove restrictions on how many people can attend events starting June 11.
And for the Hall of Fame that means the ability to sell all 447 seats in Woodward Theatre rather than the 120 seats it’s currently restricted to.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said that means he can sell another 327 seats for the sold-out show on June 26 featuring guitarist Tommy Emmanuel along with the duo Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley.
The show sold out in a day-and-a-half when only 120 seats were available, he said.
Joslin said Emmanuel is an artist with an international following.
He said Chet Atkins, the Country Music Hall of Fame guitarist, created the “Certified Guitar Player” designation and gave it to four musicians.
Emmanuel, Joslin said, was one of the four.
He said the show “is turning into an event. Kyle Cantrell is coming to record the show for his ‘Bluegrass Junction’ on SiriusXM.”
Tickets for the show are $42.50.
They are available online at bluegrasshall.org, in person at the Hall of Fame or by calling 270-926-7891 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Emmanuel, Joslin said, is a student of guitar styles and talks about western Kentucky guitarists of the past including Arnold Shultz, Mose Rager and Merle Travis.
“We’re starting to return to the old normal,” he said. “’The Nashville Songwriter’ series is going strong. We’ll be doing it on our outdoor stage Thursday (May 20). We’ll see how it goes and we may continue it out there through the summer.”
Tickets are $10.
Joslin said, “We’ll be announcing a new wave of artists for ROMP soon.”
ROMP will be Sept. 15-18 this year in Yellow Creek Park.
Joslin said he’ll soon be announcing more outdoor shows at the Hall of Fame and more shows inside Woodward Theatre.
“Booking the shows depends on artists’ availability,” he said.
“But we were having two shows a month before. That’s our start-up goal.”
The museum has been operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule during the pandemic.
But Joslin said it will be opening on a full-time schedule soon.
“We’ve noticed so many more visitors coming from all over the country,” he said. “Instead of stopping here on their way to somewhere else, they’re making us a destination. The return of live music should bring even more people to town.”
