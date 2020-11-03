Live music returns to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Dec. 3 for the first time this year.
The coronavirus pandemic has stopped most indoor concerts until now.
Chase Rice, a country singer-songwriter, former college football player, NASCAR crew member and reality TV star, will perform an acoustic concert at 7:30 p.m. that day.
Tickets are $32, $59, $69 and $99.
They go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at OwensboroTick ets.com or at the Owensboro Convention Center box office.
Rice has sold more than 1.6 million albums and amassed more than 1.1 million online streams.
He has said he sees his new release, “The Album Part I,” as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it.
The lead single is “Lonely If You Are.”
“Eyes On You” is Rice’s first No. 1 record as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career with nearly 350 million streams.
“Survivor” fans might remember Rice from “Survivor: Nicaragua” in 2010, when he was runner-up to Jud “Fabio” Birza.
Jeanette Goins, the Sportscenter’s director of marketing, said because of the pandemic only 1,300 tickets will be sold for the show.
She said the guidelines for the concert include:
• Attendees will need to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or purchasing merchandise or food/beverage.
• Masks or facial coverings are required unless eating and drinking while in your seat.
• Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue.
• Seating has been assigned in groups of one through six seats. Each group must buy tickets at the same time.
• Social distancing line ques will be marked for concessions, ticketing and merchandise.
• Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the show to allow for more time to get in and find your seats.
• Pre-event emails will be sent out closer to the concert date with further instructions on more safety protocols on entering/exiting the building.
Rice was criticized in June after a video of a concert on the grounds of the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee, showed a large crowd squeezed in together and not wearing masks.
The former prison is now a museum and concert venue.
Brian May, vice president of the Brushy Mountain Group, said, “All local requirements were abided by for the concert, and numerous precautions were taken.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
