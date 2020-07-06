Live music returns to the Owensboro riverfront on Saturday.
The city is bringing back “Live on the Banks,” a free music series that it launched in Smothers Park in 2013 and has continued each summer since.
The Saturday night programs — 7 to 9 p.m. — will run through Oct. 31 on two stages in the park.
“We’re trying to get things going again,” Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events, said Monday. “This one doesn’t have the crowd density that some events have and we have permission to start it again.”
When the series was launched seven years ago, the idea was to give people more reasons to spend the weekend in Owensboro.
Friday After 5 was on Friday and “Live on the Banks” continued the music on Saturday.
But this year, Friday After 5 was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ross said Live on the Banks typically attracts about 1,000 people a night.
“But they come and go,” he said. “There’s never that many at one time.”
Face masks are encouraged, people are asked to stay at least six feet away from others and to stay home if they are ill.
Performances will be on both the Overlook Stage and the Allen Street Gazebo in Smothers Park.
Here’s the schedule:
Date Overlook Stage Allen Street Gazebo
July 11 -- Josh Merritt, Jed Guillaume
July 18 — Andy Brasher Band, Skylar & Sofia
July 25 — Vintage, Olivia Roth
Aug. 1 — Drew Aud, Tom Small
Aug. 8 — Friends, Dan Bowlds
Aug. 15 — Alonzo Pennington & the Xtraordinary Gentlemen, Clint Campbell
Aug. 22 — Wildman & Randy Lanham, Arnie & Eleanore
Aug. 29 — SoulUnique, Mollie Robinson
Sept. 5 — Beyond Blu, Rockturnal Emissions
Sept. 19 — Corduroy Orbison, Josh Orion
Sept. 26 — Wildsky, Dakota Hayden
Oct. 3 — Carly Moffa, Lacy Jean
Oct. 10 — Rack ‘em Leon, Emma Brown
Oct. 17 — Honey Roy Band, Chuck & Alyssa
Oct. 24 — V-Bombs, Courtney Peveler
Oct. 31 — Vinyl Groove, Skylar & Sofia
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
