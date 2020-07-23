“Live on the Lawn,” the Owensboro Convention Center’s Friday night concert series, is now free.
In the past, 10-foot by 10-foot spaces for up to six people on the center’s front lawn were $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event.
Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said, “Jagoe Homes graciously came on board to sponsor the last three series, thus covering most of the cost for the event. We were never looking to make money on the event, but just cover our costs and provide live entertainment in a safe environment for the community.”
Andy Brasher will perform Friday night and Cynthia Murray on July 31, the final night of the series.
Shows start at 6 p.m.
The lawn in front of the center is marked off in 10-foot by 10-foot spaces with six-foot aisles between them for social distancing.
The spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Masks will be required except when people are in their spaces.
No umbrellas, outside food and beverages, or coolers will be allowed, the center says.
But people may bring one unopened bottle of water.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and other food will be available to purchase and bars will be available for those 21 and older.
Social distancing markers will be on the ground at the concession stands and bars.
The show goes on rain or shine. Access to restrooms will also be available and people should bring blankets or chairs for seating.
Music has been returning to downtown this month.
The RiverPark Center will feature Chuck and Alyssa on Friday and Ariel and the High Wheel on July 31 on BB&T Plaza.
Those events are also free.
Music starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday night brings free music to Smothers Park with Vintage on the Overlook Stage and Olivia Roth at the Allen Street Gazebo.
Music starts at 7 p.m.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
