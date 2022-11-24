The Owensboro Museum of Science & History will be getting in touch with the holiday spirit with a number of different offerings for the community throughout December.
One event will include the return of the museum’s sixth annual “Live Reindeer Experience” from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the museum’s SpeedZeum gallery.
The event, sponsored by Atmos Energy, allows visitors to have an opportunity to visit with Santa, Ms. Claus, an elf and live reindeer for photos.
A miniature horse will also be available for photos and petting.
Since debuting in 2015, the event has continued to be a hit with the community and has become an annual family tradition, said Kathy Olson, the museum’s chief executive officer.
“The response and the number of people that have visited has never altered. It’s always a very busy day,” she said. “There are about 800 people that come to have their picture taken with Santa, Mrs. Claus, elf and the reindeer, of course.”
The event took a pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but saw no issue with attendance when it returned last year.
“We had the same crowd as always,” she said.
The event initially took place outside but has moved indoors recently.
But Olson said the change of scenery hasn’t hindered people from coming out.
“Sometimes the weather is not the best, but that doesn’t matter. They come anyway,” she said. “...We found a space in the SpeedZeum that was good for the animals, the reindeer and for our patrons.”
The museum will also be offering other activities throughout the day beyond the “Live Reindeer Experience,” which will happen during the Holiday Stroll.
The event is included with a regular museum admission of $5 and will be free to museum members.
The museum will also have other events throughout the month.
“Christmas in the Colonies,” which will feature local historian Eddie Price talking about Colonial Christmas traditions, will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, followed by various winter programs for visitors during the museum’s “Winter Break Blast” from Tuesday, Dec. 20 to Friday, Dec. 23 and concluding with the 16th annual “Noon Year’s Eve” family celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
All events are included with museum admission of $5 and free to museum members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.