Members of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church act out the third station of the cross, where Jesus falls for the first time, while making their way along Clay Street in Owensboro on Good Friday during “Live Way of the Cross,” a reenactment of Jesus’ walk to his crucifixion. Church members portrayed the guards and the crowd that followed Jesus, who was portrayed by Antonio Montalvo. The event, which is part of the church’s Hispanic ministry, started at the church on East Fourth Street and ended at Brescia University.

Good Friday is a time for reflection and remembrance within communities across the world, and Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church chooses to observe that day with a “Live Way of the Cross” walk.

The one-hour walk began at Sts. Jospeh & Paul Catholic Church’s Fr. Tucker Center and ended at Brescia University.

