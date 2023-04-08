Good Friday is a time for reflection and remembrance within communities across the world, and Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church chooses to observe that day with a “Live Way of the Cross” walk.
The one-hour walk began at Sts. Jospeh & Paul Catholic Church’s Fr. Tucker Center and ended at Brescia University.
During that time, Antonio Montalvo, who portrayed Jesus, walked while carrying a large cross on his shoulder. Church members dressed as Pontius Pilate, soldiers and others who were recorded to be at the crucifixion.
Montalvo would fall to the pavement while walking, showing the struggle of carrying the cross, while the soldiers whipped him, mocked him and laughed at him.
Prayers, songs and music filled the path as the Stations of the Cross were reenacted.
The Rev. Jean-Rene Kalombo, pastor of the church, said Sts. Joseph & Paul has held the walk for a little over a decade.
“It’s important for us because (it’s) the way we evangelize our people, but also the way we remember how much Jesus suffered for us,” he said.
This remembrance also allows for people to think about others who are suffering within the community, Kalombo said.
“Those who are suffering, those who are facing illness, those who are suffering from injustice in the world,” he said. “We remember all those people.”
Kalombo said Jesus is present in the world today.
“We are made in the image of God,” he said. “That’s why every year we try to remember all of those people by doing the ‘Live Way of the Cross.’ ”
Easter weekend and what it means is important to Kalombo.
“We know life doesn’t end on Good Friday,” he said. “Before we celebrate the Resurrection, we need to go through the suffering of Good Friday.”
Kalombo said one of the key points of the weekend is knowing there’s something greater in the world than suffering.
“We remember, but we also hope after Good Friday; there’s a Resurrection, something good,” he said.
