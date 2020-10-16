Livermore will cancel its annual Halloween Havoc event at City Hall this year due to the novel coronavirus, according to Mayor Jesse Johnson.
During Livermore’s City Council meeting recently, Johnson relayed to the council that he and other mayors met with McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame and Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton to discuss Halloween plans.
“Their guidance to us was to not entertain any type of indoor activities for Halloween as far as the big Halloween Havoc that we normally have in here … so we will not be having the Halloween Havoc here in the building,” Johnson said. “Nobody can say Halloween is not going to happen. Halloween will happen and Clay’s recommendation was for people who want to entertain trick-or-treaters to … make sure to maintain your masks and your distance.”
Johnson said several churches still plan to move forward with trunk-or-treating events as well with the indication that they will space out cars for social distancing and try to direct foot traffic as much as possible.
While the annual Christmas Parade was mentioned at the meeting, Johnson said it is best to wait until after Thanksgiving to make any decisions about it.
Sonny Renfrow, who chairs the Veterans Organization, also discussed modified plans for a Veterans Day ceremony to take place Nov. 11. Typically the City of Livermore holds a Veterans’ Day program at City Hall each year. This year, however, with current state recommendations in place to limit indoor gatherings, the Veterans’ Organization plans to hold a small ceremony at the Pavilion by the Riverfront in Livermore.
“It doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to do much of anything this year as far as indoor gatherings. We do appreciate what the Veterans Organization does … but there’s just no way we can do it in here this year,” Johnson said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
