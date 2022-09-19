In 1968, Island native Henry Sonner decided to move back to Kentucky after working at steel mills and aluminum plants in Indiana and formed his own company with friend Ronnie Ashby one year later.

Now, the entity known as A&S Fabricating Company, is celebrating its 53rd year in business under the reigns of Henry Sonner’s daughters: Karen Whitaker, current president; Sabrina Sonner, secretary, treasurer and steel buyer; and Venea Hounton, vice president, bookkeeper and human resources.

