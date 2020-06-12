Livermore Enhancement Foundation’s Trail Town Task Force is holding a “Riverfront Park Clean-up Blitz” on Saturday to get the pavilion cleaned up and repaired as part of its trail town efforts.
The event is open to volunteers who are interested in helping.
LEF Chairman Ralph Thacker said the pavilion, which he has taken to calling the “Two Rivers Pavilion,” is in need of some updating and new amenities.
During the clean-up efforts, Thacker said the plan of the task force is to replace and stain fascia boards around the pavilion, power wash floors, paint, weedeat and remove log jams, along with several other tasks that will help beautify the park.
“Our vision is to kind of make the pavilion … our official trail-head for biking and our paddling trails,” he said. “The big thing is making the restrooms accessible to the public in a predictable way.”
Thacker said the restrooms are a significant part of the efforts. He said there is no one in charge of maintaining them on a regular basis and so they stay locked most of the time unless there is a big event. To make the pavilion the official trail-head for Livermore’s trails, he said restrooms need to be accessible.
“We need people that are biking or coming off the water … people out enjoying the river, they need a place to come and use the restroom and a water fountain,” Thacker said.
He said the plan is to install locks that are timer controlled to automatically unlock at a certain time during the morning and lock at some point at night to help keep any potential vandalism at bay, which he said the park has had issues with in the past.
LEF has also made security cameras at the pavilion vandal proof, according to Thacker.
“Hopefully everything will be in tip-top shape when we leave there Saturday afternoon,” he said.
The Trail Town Task Force had also planned on holding trial runs of the paddling and biking trails this spring, efforts Thacker said he believes will come to fruition between the middle to end of July once the proper paperwork is in place.
There are still several other steps the task force plans on accomplishing in regards to the trails as well, including putting biking signage up on the side of trails and painting sharrows, or shared lane markings for bikes, on some of the city streets.
The clean-up blitz will be held at the pavilion on Saturday starting at 7 a.m. Tools are also needed for anyone able to bring supplies to help with efforts.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
