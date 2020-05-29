A Livermore man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident Thursday in connection with a collision that damaged the Kentucky 81 bridge over Panther Creek.
A Kentucky State Police press release says Willis M. Fagan, 53, of Livermore was charged in the May 18 incident, where a work truck with an extended crane drove on the bridge and damaged the overhead supports. The state Transportation Cabinet later said the bridge cannot be repaired, and will have to be replaced.
The truck belonged to United Propane Gas, of Livermore. The KSP release says tips from the public were helpful in locating the truck and driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.