Livermore Elementary will hold a special-called SBDM meeting on March 15 at 5 p.m. at the school. The purpose of this meeting is to approve the minutes for the last meeting and to discuss the staffing formula/allocation for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year. No other items will be discussed.
Livermore SBDM to hold special-called meeting
Karah Wilson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Multimedia
Latest News
- Filling the cup: Varble finds purpose in performing arts
- POLICE REPORTS for March 14, 2023
- Calipari looks to maintain perfect record against Cooley
- Wethington backs expanding virtual court
- Hopkins thankful for more freedom on the court following transfer from UK
- Draft stock still high for Levis
- BBQ & Barrels tickets going fast
- Jail workforce program continuing, looking to expand to female inmates
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 13, 2023 (2)
- Sam Bankman-Fried summoned to NYC by judge over bail rules (1)
- Game On: Locals celebrate Super Bowl LVII (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 27, 2023 (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for March 5, 2023 (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for March 13, 2023 (1)
- US casinos top $60B in revenue in 2022, their best year ever (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for March 6, 2023 (1)
- Look out for these lies coming from the culture wars (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for March 12, 2023 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.