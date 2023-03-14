Livermore Elementary will hold a special-called SBDM meeting on March 15 at 5 p.m. at the school. The purpose of this meeting is to approve the minutes for the last meeting and to discuss the staffing formula/allocation for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year. No other items will be discussed.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

