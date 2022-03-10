The Livermore/Eastern District Fire Department will welcome the public to its open house of the renovated facility at 3 p.m. Saturday at 213 E. Third St.
“I’m excited to finally get this thing done and moving on in the right direction where we actually utilize (the space),” said Livermore Fire Chief Thomas Brown. “From what we had before and what we’re moving to now, it’s totally two totally different places….”
The fire department received a $500,000 grant from Green River Area Development District (GRADD) in August 2019 and was funded through the Community Development Block Grant by the Department for Local Government through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The renovation includes four new engine bays for larger trucks, while also including a training room, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen area and brand new roofing. The project is funded by the Community Development Block Grant by the Department for Local Government through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“...It’s going to fit us very much a whole lot better (and) it’s so much nicer,” Brown said. “It’s really going to be a lot better building for us and I’m excited to see what everybody thinks about it.”
Livermore Mayor Jesse Johnson said that the final cost of the project was approximately $1 million.
Johnson said that the previous layout of the building was not ideal, noting that it was cramped and that the doors for the units were “awful close” regarding overhead clearance.
“It was just really tight and they didn’t have … any elbow room at all, really,” Johnson said. “It’s just going to give them a lot more room (and) a lot more ability to keep their gear handy …. (and) we’ll just (have) a more professional-looking fire department.”
Last July, photos appeared online of the renovation progress for the training room and lighting with Brown hoping that the facility would have seen a grand opening that September.
However, things occurred beyond their control as one of the biggest things holding back progress was an air conditioner unit that was on backorder.
Brown said the air conditioner was necessary in order to complete the work because of the high summer temperatures and needing the room to be conditioned to complete the finishing touches.
“(The contractors) really wanted to make sure that they were gonna put good quality equipment and material in there that was going to last us for awhile,” Brown said. “...We can’t do this every 10 years; this is going to have to last us for a long time.”
“It took a little longer than what I had hoped it would, but … we’re at the end,” Johnson said. “...For the volunteer firefighters, Chief Thomas Brown and all the other guys and gals — we’re just so thankful that they have a more efficient place to operate out of. We’re proud of how it looks in the community. It’s been a long road but we’re glad that it’s come to completion.”
Brown and Johnson believe that the upgrades to the fire department will help the community in a number of different ways.
“...It’s something we can be proud of when we have visitors come in and want to train with us or instructors come in from state fire rescue training …,” Brown said. “And not only people like that but also people that come in from out of town or just anybody passing by thinking, ‘You know, the city of Livermore (is) not just standing by and letting things cave in. They’re trying to maintain what they have … and make things better and grow ….’ ”
“One of our goals is to hopefully entice some more folks to join the force since we have a better facility, a better training room and the whole-nine yards,” Johnson said. “And it’s just the availability of the fire department to the community. I think our response time will be as good or better than what it was before; it was good before but hopefully this will be a little better. We’re just excited about that.”
Johnson is also glad that there will be ample room for the equipment, which has been housed two blocks away at Livermore City Hall during the construction.
“...We’ve got enough room for everything now in its own place,” Johnson said.
The renovation joins some of the additional happenings that have been occurring in Livermore, such as the city becoming the 25th Kentucky Trail Town by Kentucky Tourism, the opening of BigOStop Smoke Shop last month, the announcement of the new business RiverTown Market and recently receiving a $100,000 grant through the Cleaner Water Program to purchase and install software and electronic meters to help with accurate billing and reduce water loss.
Johnson looks forward to keeping up this momentum for the rest of the year.
“We’ve got some more things going on here in town. We’re excited because … the things that have happened in the last year-and-a-half (to) two years have been in the middle of the pandemic so I’m real proud of the fact that we were able to go ahead and go forward even in the midst of all that,” Johnson said. “...We have another new business that we will be announcing here in the very near future that will be opening here in town to bring some more employment in. We still have some work to do on our riverfront …. We’re excited about the things that are happening and going forward. We’ve been blessed the past couple of years to see progress and hopefully we’ll see more in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.