TRAILS PIC 1

Terril Riley of Livermore paddles during the Livermore Trails Day event in 2022. Riley was one of the 60 participants who enjoyed the river activity.

 Submitted by Ralph Thacker

The third annual Livermore Trails Day in Livermore will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Riverfront Park Pavilion Trailhead.

“Livermore Trails Day is an event to bring the community together, and people from around the region, to enjoy our trails and spotlight the trails we do have, and hopefully not just for one event, but for them to come regularly and enjoy our river trails and our biking trails,” said Ralph Thacker, event coordinator.

{p dir=”ltr”}Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.