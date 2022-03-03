The city of Livermore has welcomed a new business to the community.
BigOStop Smoke Shop opened its doors on Feb. 15 at the former home of Tobacco Shack, 507 Henton St. (Kentucky Highway 431) with a ribbon cutting and grand opening.
Since the big day, owner Rocky Patel notes that business has slowly but surely seen some new faces coming in.
“As far as the people locally, we are very pleased …,” Patel said.
The Livermore location is the second of BigOStop Smoke Shop. Patel opened up their first location as a store and gas station in his hometown of Central City in Muhlenberg County in 2016 after seeing the potential market and success they could have when it came to selling vaping products and the varieties that could be offered.
Patel felt it was ideal to expand to a community like Livermore for convenience to offer vaping products, along with an array of premium tobacco bags, chewing tobacco, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, essential sticks and sprays, lighters as well as toboggans, sunglasses and snacks.
“We saw the opportunity in Livermore because … there was no smoke shop available …,” Patel said.
Patel purchased the building last May after noticing the location of the building on a state highway and saw great potential to draw potential customers in to stop in and find ways to implement the community and residents.
“...There’s a lot of business to be made for Livermore as well because we want to create jobs there as well and hire locally,” Patel said. “There was a lot of traffic to pull in that were originally going to Owensboro to purchase all this product that we are selling now ….
“...A lot of local people were excited about that.”
Patel notes that customers can request products that the store may not have in stock in order to best serve them in the future through in-person means or contacting them through Facebook.
Another notable element of the store is an entertainment gaming center, which features three Wild Cat Skill units that are currently used for play and pleasure for customers.
The business also offers a drive-thru service, where patrons are able to order products, which Patel said serves as extra convenience during the winter months.
While Patel admits that he was not able to get advertisements or publicity ready for the new store as he hoped, he is currently working on getting the word out there through more of an online presence to draw more of a customer base.
Still, Patel has been grateful for the support thus far, including the inclusion of being one of the newest members of McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
“...As long as we can help the community with better pricing, that’s our main goal right now,” Patel said.
BigOStop Smoke Shop is currently open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information about the store, visit facebook.com/bigostopsmokeshop or call 270-278-3139.
