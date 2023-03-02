MCLEAN ARREST MUG

Hannah E. Johnson

A McLean County woman was charged with multiple sex crimes Monday by Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch.

According to a news release, Hannah E. Johnson, 29, of Livermore has been charged with 30 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age and one count of first-degree sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years of age — both class C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

