The Livermore Woman’s Club, part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), hosted an information session about air quality in the home Feb. 8 at St. Charles Catholic Church.
According to Dianna Hoover, president of the Livermore Woman’s Club, the organization is required to do either community service programs or projects in the areas of art and culture, civic engagement and outreach, education and libraries, environment and health and wellness.
The guest speaker, Les Bumm, distributor for AIRsteril USA and president of BluCo LLC, took time to meet with the woman’s club to discuss AIRsteril units and how they sterilize the air.
Bumm said that the products originated in England and are different from most air purifiers found in the United States.
“It doesn’t have to have any filters; there’s no HEPA filters,” Bumm said. “Everybody thinks that HEPA filters kind of trap everything and we don’t need it with this device.”
Bumm said that the unit uses ultraviolet (UV) technology, where air is drawn into the machine through a fan. Bumm said while most purifiers have germs are filtered and run through the machine and then puts out clean air, AIRsteril works a little differently.
“What ours does is two-fold — it cleans it as it goes into the machine but it also is admitting clean agents out into the air,” Bumm said. “So let’s say for instance I sneeze, the fan draws it in and its a UV bulb and it’s a dual waveband, meaning that there’s two bulbs in one housing. …As the molecules come in (the machine), it’s kind of like a bug zapper — it zaps those harmful bacterias and viruses in the air (along) with mold spores (and) fungus, and it disrupts its DNA. As it comes through, it pokes a hole in it and it can’t survive (and) it can’t reproduce. It dies in the machine.”
Bumm was brought on board by member Linda Edds, who personally uses these products.
“I actually found out about (Les) when my husband had lung cancer and had very serious breathing issues,” Edds said. “We needed something more efficient, better than things that you put in your furnace (that) was stronger and more sterile. …They just work just wonderful.”
Hoover said that one of the key takeaways from her is how the products that Bumm showcased can help combat allergies, which hits a personal note for her.
“...I have family members who suffer from allergies and that might be something to look into,” Hoover said. “...You think your home is safe but maybe it’s not as safe as you thought it was when it comes to allergies ….”
Bumm also took the time to speak about his own all animal dirt and odor eliminator and antimicrobial skin, hot spot and wound care products under his Doctor Bum’s company, that use sodium hydroxide and hypochlorous acid respectively.
