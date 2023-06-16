On March 6, 2017, Owensboro residents Teddy and Althe Hatfield’s daughter — Amber Hatfield — died at the age of 24 from a rare disease, Wegener’s granulomatosis (now known as Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and vasculitis), after a 14-year battle.
But even with the difficult loss, the Hatfields turned a personal tragedy into a beacon of hope with the creation of the nonprofit Flamingos for Amber — which is currently celebrating its fifth year.
While the pair are happy to hit this milestone anniversary in the nonprofit’s history, there had been some uncertainty about where it was headed, considering the past few years.
“To hit five years is truly amazing. We watched a lot of good nonprofits go to the wayside because of COVID, and we were really concerned about that,” said Teddy Hatfield, the organization’s CEO, “... but through personal donations and businesses that have helped us out and the (Greater Owensboro) Chamber of Commerce, it didn’t hit us as hard as what we thought (it) would.”
The organization, which began in 2018, was inspired by the obstacles the Hatfields faced throughout their daughter’s battle, and they noticed how other families faced similar circumstances beyond the hospital walls.
“Sometimes she would be in the hospital for days or weeks at a time,” said Althe Hatfield, who serves as president of the organization. “… and being there only having limited funds, we knew the effect that this kind of nonprofit would have on people.”
Though the Hatfields get a chance to share Amber Hatfield’s story, the family is keen on helping people beyond Wegener’s, considering its rarity — with them only knowing of one other person in Owensboro that has the same condition.
“A lot of the people we help have their own special illnesses, whether it be cancer, they’ve had shoulder surgery and they can’t work …, or (have a) broken leg,” Althe Hatfield said. “We’ve helped all kinds of people, but yet we get to tell (Amber’s) story and what kind of illness she fought.”
Since its formation, the nonprofit has raised between $20,000 to $25,000, which has helped pay for a little over 100,000 miles traveled for clients to a number of hospitals for various doctors appointments and to visit loved ones.
“That’s something we are proud of getting together for our five-year anniversary,” Althe Hatfield said. “We never really set a goal for our five-year anniversary as far as who we would help, and how much we would help and all of that.
“The 100,000 miles is a big number for us to get to.”
Funds have also been used to help pay for hotel stays for patients and their families that need lodging for appointments, along with medicine costs, car and house payments, gas cards, groceries and much more.
But even while actively helping others, the Hatfields have dealt with another loss in recent years, as their son — Josh Hatfield — died on Father’s Day in 2019 at the age of 20.
His passing inspired the creation of another nonprofit — Josh’s Broken Feather — which helps those who have passed an accredited long-term rehabilitation program to further their education through scholarships with Owensboro Community & Technical College and GED programs.
For the Hatfields, being able to see the impact they’ve made so far in both organizations makes it all worthwhile.
“When you get people that contact you and say, ‘This is what’s going on. Can you please help me? I have nobody else to turn to,’ and we’re (able to help) them … and it brings tears to their eyes — that makes us know we’re doing the right thing,” Althe Hatfield said. “We’re getting up everyday …, so we might as well make the best memories we can for our kids and make their memories keep going.”
“... We’ve seen how Amber fought every day. … For someone to brush their hair, you may not think anything about it; for someone to have to stand up, lean over and try to brush their hair and (know) everything that they have hurts,” Teddy Hatfield said. “We’ve kind of adopted the philosophy of ‘live for two’ — you don’t live for yourself; you live for yourself and someone who can’t.
“That’s the biggest part of what we do, and just knowing that Amber had such a giving heart … it was a shame that since she’s not here on Earth that that disappeared. We wanted to make sure her legacy lives on. … We treat these nonprofits like our children.”
