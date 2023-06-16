FLAMINGOS FOR AMBER

Teddy and Althe Hatfield stand with a framed photograph of their children, Josh and Amber Hatfield, on Thursday at their home in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

On March 6, 2017, Owensboro residents Teddy and Althe Hatfield’s daughter — Amber Hatfield — died at the age of 24 from a rare disease, Wegener’s granulomatosis (now known as Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and vasculitis), after a 14-year battle.

But even with the difficult loss, the Hatfields turned a personal tragedy into a beacon of hope with the creation of the nonprofit Flamingos for Amber — which is currently celebrating its fifth year.

