Here we are in that transition season when winter is pretty much over but not really because it still doesn’t feel like spring and, who knows, maybe we’re already thinking about summer. At such a time as this, perhaps it does us well to allow our thoughts to flutter from one thing to another without resting for too long in any one place.
So here we go:
Being a writer and, more importantly, a reader, words mean a lot to me. Many people assume that means that I probably love crossword puzzles and word scrambles and things like that.
I don’t.
But since retiring, I have found time to play around with some of the games that are included in my online subscription to the New York Times, including a little thing called the “Spelling Bee.”
You get seven letters a day, and you have to make as many words as you can from those letters, as long as each word includes one particular letter. The more words you make, the better your score.
Last week, I reached “amazing” level on three days and “genius” level on four days. I am neither of those things but what I was was pretty darn pleased with myself.
Earlier this week, I received an email from a friend of mine, announcing news I had once doubted I would ever live to see: Finally, all 14 seasons of “Bonanza” will be released on DVD.
I’ve been working behind the scenes in recent years with this friend, helping to write and revise some of the episode summaries and promotional materials, but he’s the one who has carried the torch and done the real work all these years.
The box set will be released just a couple of weeks after Mother’s Day (hint hint, kids). Here’s to you, Andy Klyde. Thanks to you, that flame continues to burn bright … and the good guys still win.
My daffodils bloomed early this year, although I’m sure if they could talk, they would say it was right on time.
Regardless, I am delighted to see them again, as well as the occasional hyacinth sprinkled among them.
They will all be gone by Easter, but in the meantime, I made an impulsive purchase the other day that I don’t regret one single bit.
I bought a potted shamrock plant, delicate and lush all at once. I will try to transplant it into my garden in a few weeks, with no idea (and little hope) that it will survive, but for right now, it is just the prettiest little thing. It makes me feel lucky that such a simple thing can make me feel so happy.
Not all my thoughts are happy ones, however.
It was with considerable sadness that I read of how proud our elected officials are in passing a bill that would criminalize — drag shows. Criminalize! Does it never occur to these people to just … not go?
I am especially distressed to see how many of those legislators justified their votes with religious reasons. One in particular shared a quote about how “the unthinkable becomes the tolerable, then the acceptable, then the legal and then the applaudable.”
That was especially striking to me because when I read words like that, it puts me in mind of how the Nazis began their persecution of “undesirables” in ways that began subtly, then grew ever more evil.
Many of these legislators are quick to proclaim their support of the Second Amendment, but I sure do wish they would stop to read the First Amendment along the way.
And then in the middle of all this, my daughter — asking for a friend — wanted to know whether one should withdraw all their money from the bank before they lock the doors and your savings disappear. In response, I sent her a clip of the bank run scene from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Well, there we are, wherever it is. Flowers and flames and fabulous fears.
Maybe somewhere, an angel is earning its wings.
