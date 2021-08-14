As dangerous as it might look for the pilots of the Blue Angels to be zooming around the skies over Owensboro this week, the real danger is for people on the road as drivers are hanging out their windows and craning their necks to watch the jets scoot from one end of the horizon to the other in about zero seconds flat.
I know; I was one of those drivers.
I got home as quickly as I could — although my truck got nowhere near the warp speed being demonstrated overhead — and set up camp on the shaded patio in my backyard to watch the bonus show prior to the weekend’s main events.
I settled into my chair with a bowl of strawberries and a glass of tea, and propped my feet up on the table in relaxed comfort.
My dog Roof was characteristically nonchalant; he just nosed around under the storage building to see if he could coax one of the bunnies to come out and play and seemed oblivious to the noise and action taking place in the wild blue yonder.
Sometimes it was hard to tell from which direction the jets were coming. The noise echoed back and forth across my yard, a distant rumbling that grew louder and louder and LOUDER until … ROAR! There they were and there they went and there they’re gone!
I am a person who likes adventure and often says I am not afraid of anything, even though that is not true. But I have learned the truth of the saying that courage is sometimes going forward even when you are afraid, so that’s what I try to do, at least most of the time.
But I will tell you right now, there is no way in the world I would get in one of those things.
Fortunately, nobody has asked me to, so I don’t have to admit what a coward I am.
Instead, I’ll just join everyone else down on the riverfront this weekend, heads tilted back and eyes shaded from the sun, watching in open-mouthed awe as these Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets (yes, I looked that up) zip around at about 700 miles an hour.
By the way, while I was looking up that Boeing thing, I also read that the top speed of these jets is actually about 1,400 miles per hour — almost twice the speed of sound, or just under Mach 2. (I have no idea what a “Mach” is but I know it’s a way to measure really fast speeds.)
When I was just a little girl, living in Buffalo, N.Y., we used to hear an occasional BOOM that rattled the windows of our house. My Mom would reassure me, saying, “That’s a jet plane, breaking the sound barrier.”
I didn’t know then, and don’t know now, what the sound barrier looks like, or how, exactly, it is broken. I imagine it is something like a big bubble being popped by a giant finger.
You can see why I am not a scientist.
Anyway, I don’t know why planes don’t break the sound barrier anymore. Maybe back then, they were just practicing to see if it could be done, or maybe they were just learning how.
I think it would be kinda cool if this weekend’s air show would include a sonic boom. I am pretty sure most people younger than me have never heard one. Hopefully one of the pilots is reading the newspaper this morning as he or she prepares for the show and will take me up on this. I promise we won’t tell anyone.
So although I am brave enough to fly (in a regular airplane), even though I don’t believe airplanes can really fly, I am not anywhere near brave enough to fly that fast. I like to think that if something goes wrong, the pilot will have time to figure out a solution. I like to think that every plane on which I am a passenger is piloted by Capt. Chesley Sullenberger.
I like to think that just for once, we can all come together and enjoy a spectacular demonstration of speed, courage, talent and training, and be proud of our military and our country, and speak together in one united voice:
WOW!
