We’ve got no one to blame but ourselves when life passes faster than a flash before our eyes. We are the demons of speed and convenience.
You don’t believe this, do you?
You’ve got the notion tucked somewhere in the recesses of your mind that life is only a flicker in the process of time, and you’re not going to do anything to ratchet up that process.
Bet me!
We live life like it’s a runaway meteor and dare to blame whoever or whatever set that streak in motion. The faster the better — or until that day when the meteor loses its celestial power, our biological clock runs short on time and our bodies give in to the ravages of years.
Then and only then do we realize we’re our own worst speed merchant.
Just lean back, kick your feet up (if your arthritis allows), be honest to a fault and recall some of the hundreds of things you’ve done to rush the hours, days, weeks, months and years.
Try starting with the days of your youth, and don’t stop until you’ve reached the present and are content with the knowledge you’ve prepaid your funeral expenses, given one of your children power of attorney and insist that Depends are always at the top of your weekly shopping list.
I didn’t give all of this much thought until recently, when I went to the doctor, complained about feeling weak and lifeless and he asked, “What do you think we need to do?”
It was right then and there that I wanted back all of those times I rushed life in favor of something I wanted more than what I then had.
Maybe I was about 3 years old when I started pressing the time button on when I’d be old enough to ride a bicycle. And that started me to wishing my life away until that day I acquired a paper route.
The time I most wanted out of the way was the day I first set foot in a school to that day when secondary education was a delightful thing of the past.
It didn’t matter that 12 years would be lost in a fog of absolute misery. I simply knew life had something better to offer and it wouldn’t come until I managed to push several years out of my time schedule.
While refusing to admit it, we’re forever wanting something that can’t wait on time. We wanted every Christmas to come yesterday, every Easter to skip Lent, every birthday to bring us a drivers license and every winter to quickly bring summer.
Admit it or not, traffic lights always have been a waste of time, overly long sermons a theft of time needed for something else on Sunday, long grocery checkout lines a threat to sanity, and waiting for rain to stop was almost always a curse of nature.
We wanted to be 21 before we were 10, and we just knew the time when our mothers and fathers stopped knowing everything would never roll around. We wanted to drive a car before we could pedal a tricycle, and shaving, we foolishly thought, was going to be the best thing since mud pies.
The first few years of our life were a total drag. Grownups had all the fun, all the money and all the power. Being young was something to tolerate like measles, zits, hand-me-down clothes, homework and broccoli.
And then one day we overheard a little boy saying age 35 was old. That same little boy knew more about computers than we did about picking apples at a similar age.
He could play hand-held electronic games with a skill bordering on scary, and his knowledge of the world left our knowledge of many years ago in a state of embarrassment.
And it was at the age of 35 that we saw 40 just around the corner — and 50 not a stone’s throw away. After 50 we saw years peeling away at a speed both blinding and fearful. Thirty-five and 25 were just yesterday, 18 was just last week, and 10 was hardly a month ago.
So now many of us dare not fast forward to a future date or happening for fear it might happen and be gone before we get a chance to check our calendar. We’re trying our best to slow time down to a speed relative to our tired minds and cracking bones.
But it’s not going to work. We set that meteor in motion, and the best we can do now is hold on.
