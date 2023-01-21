Retirement is a lot like dessert: It’s really sweet, and it’s the reward for a lifetime of eating your vegetables.
I knew my life would change significantly once I wasn’t working anymore. The biggest change, and the most obvious, was adjusting my lifestyle from one that had been geared for 47 years around a Monday-through-Friday schedule to one that is like one happy Saturday after another.
I don’t think I will ever get used to the delight of being able to do what I want, when I want, if I want.
I stay up later than I used to, because I no longer have to wake up so early. And regardless of what time I get up, I can stop and take a nap if I get tired.
I still don’t watch much television, but for the first time since “Hill Street Blues” went off the air, I’ve allowed myself to make a commitment to a couple of series — “Call Me Kat” and “Abbott Elementary” — now that I am confident that I will be able to keep up with the storylines from week to week.
Breakfast, lunch, dinner … those are just suggestions, not rules. I eat when and if I’m hungry, and have no qualms whatsoever about chili for breakfast and cereal for supper. I still eat out now and then, mostly lunch but sometimes breakfast, occasionally by myself but usually with friends, and very often those friends are also retired. I can’t get over the feeling of absolute freedom that comes from spending time with a friend, engaging in conversation and not having to look at the clock to get back to the office within the allotted hour.
I pad around the house in my bunny slippers and organize errands so I only have to put on shoes a couple of times a week.
A great day is one spent curled up in my comfortable moose chair for hours on end with a good book. I’ve at least tried to read more books than I buy these days, but even with all the progress I’ve made in the last six months, there is still a tall stack of titles on my “to read” shelf. But that’s all right. I’m retired! I can read whenever I want!
My dog Roof adjusted to my retirement even faster than I did. Instead of nudging me with his snout to ask for a walk only on weekends, he expects his leash to appear seven days a week now. But hey, now that I am retired, I actually have both the time and the energy to accommodate his request.
I’ve found a few volunteer opportunities that I really enjoy. Trust me, if I didn’t enjoy them, I wouldn’t be doing them. I love the idea of each person contributing whatever time and talent they have to offer to whatever their area of interest and support might be, and I hope to explore even more such opportunities in the years ahead.
I have always loved spending time with my grandkids, and that has only gotten better in retirement. I’m less stressed, less distracted with work and worries. I’m available to deliver a sandwich to my grandgirl’s school so she can eat before boarding the bus for an away game. I’m free to invite my grandson to spend the night and stay up late watching campy old horror movies like “Earth vs. the Spider.” (Spoiler alert: Earth wins.)
There have been a few surprises along the way. For example, it used to take me about six weeks to fill up my toter; you don’t really generate a lot of trash when you’re either at work or sleeping most of the time. But now that I’m home most of the time, I have to haul my toter out to the curb every three or four weeks. I know; poor me, right?
If that’s the biggest sacrifice I’ve had to make, well, it’s a small price to pay for living the dessert life of retirement.
