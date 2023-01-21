Retirement is a lot like dessert: It’s really sweet, and it’s the reward for a lifetime of eating your vegetables.

I knew my life would change significantly once I wasn’t working anymore. The biggest change, and the most obvious, was adjusting my lifestyle from one that had been geared for 47 years around a Monday-through-Friday schedule to one that is like one happy Saturday after another.

