Three years ago, Pamela Lewis, who had recently retired from her job, decided to created the social media group Owensboro Women (Over 50) Living Socially (OWLS).
OWLS is aimed at women in the community over the age of 50 who want to join social activities and outings. The group has 3,264 members, though not all are active.
Administrators Janet Harry, Pamela Harper-Baird, Joanne Barnard and Mary Kittinger, along with Lewis, said the group has impacted their lives in many ways.
“Now that we have this group of women over 50, it’s like our life has changed,” Lewis said. “It’s the second half of our life.”
Harper-Baird said so many of the members are thankful for the group, and Harry agreed.
“They say we are their family, and a lot of them didn’t have anyone else,” Harry said. “We give them a reason to get out and live again, they say.”
None of the administrators knew each other before joining the group.
“Now we have been on trips together, bought vacations,” Harper-Baird said. “Being in this group has given me the confidence to walk up to a stranger and introduce myself. Anybody that joins and comes to an event, they will feel welcomed.”
Harper-Baird said there are constant activities that are happening with members in the group.
“Any member can set up an event,” she said. “There’s craft groups, a book club, a samba card group, a widow’s group.”
OWLS not only provides social events for women over the age of 50, but the group also makes sure to give back to the community.
“We are not a tax-exempt organization, we’re not a charity organization, we’ve never filed for a 501(c)(3),” Harper-Baird said.
The Empowerment Academy announced March 16 that OWLS members raised and donated $15,000 to the Homelessness to Hope capital campaign to build a long-term housing facility in Owensboro.
“The ladies in this group say it all,” Lewis said. “Women coming together to enjoy life after 50 to give back to our community and help the Empowerment Academy to fulfill the dreams of teenagers.”
Any woman over the age of 50 interested in joining the group can attend the OWLS’ third annual picnic from noon to 4 p.m. May 6 at Legion Park.
