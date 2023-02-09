When Samantha Appleton and her family decided to make Beech Grove their new home after leaving their roots in Orlando, Florida, the idea of becoming a business owner was only a hope.
On Tuesday, she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her restaurant — Sammy Jean’s Café & Catering — with balloon animals, cookie decorations and more.
And considering that the eatery in Calhoun began based on flipping a coin when she and her husband Cody Appleton passed by the space when it was for sale, Appleton is happy with how far it has come.
Appleton, who has traveled to 32 states before arriving to Kentucky with her family and has been involved with the restaurant industry since she was 15, was looking to bring different regional recipes to McLean County — such as garbage plates — a regional staple from Rochester, New York that consists of macaroni salad, crispy potatoes, hamburger patty and a chili hot sauce.
The restaurant held its soft opening on Feb. 5, 2022, initially under just Sammy Jean’s Café.
While she was at first apprehensive about introducing items not commonly found in the area, Appleton said the feedback has kept her optimistic.
“The reception has been great,” she said. “A lot of people have opened their taste buds to flavors and cuisines that they’re not used to or usually wouldn’t get to try.”
Gourmet flavored cupcakes, whoopie pies and dessert cake cups have also been items Appleton has offered on the menu.
In a short amount of time, the community took notice of Appleton’s creations and efforts of introducing new recipes.
In just three months, the restaurant won the bid to cater the McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual banquet.
That was coupled with Appleton being awarded the chamber’s Entrepreneur of the Year.
“It was an incredible honor to see other businesses that are a part of the chamber recognize my hard work, dedication and appreciate everything that I’ve done to build this business,” she said.
Shortly after the banquet, Appleton expanded the entity to offer catering services and has since gone on to provide food and service at birthday parties, Christmas events and business luncheons.
While Appleton was excited about entering new territory, she said it came with a learning curve such as scaling for catering, coming up with more “new and unique” recipes while battling the “ever-rising food costs” and managing essentially two different businesses.
However, Appleton has been able to make it work thanks to support.
“I’ve had some really good mentors like Marsha Layton from the Farmhouse; she’s helped me a lot any time I had questions or anything like that,” she said.
Appleton said it’s been “very heartwarming” to be embraced by others since opening.
“At the beginning, it was a struggle because I was new to the community,” she said, “(As) people got to know me, and my family and got to taste different flavors of foods and desserts …, they’ve become like family around here. We have a lot of customers that are more like friends now.”
Besides being able to give customers a sampling of different dishes from other parts of the country, Appleton is proud that the physical space of the restaurant has become a place for people to gather.
“What I really wanted to create was a place (where) amazing food was served, but friendships are built also,” she said. “... A lot of people feel comfortable when they come in and we try to provide a welcoming space; and if you just need to vent and eat a cookie with us, then we’re here for you.”
The success of the business has been “surprising” to Appleton, but she still looks forward to growing for years to come.
“It still is a dream, but now I get to live it every day,” she said.
