My son’s voice fairly dripped with skepticism.
“You know people don’t really mean it when they say that, right?” he asked.
Puzzled, I traced back in my mind what I had said that might have prompted such a comment. All I could come up with was my response to his generic greeting — “How are you doing?” — to which I had replied with the truth:
“Living the dream.”
“That’s generally considered a sarcastic remark,” my son added. “Translated: My life is a nightmare.”
I shrugged, literally and figuratively. “Well, that’s unfortunate,” I said. “All I can say, I mean it. I am living the absolute dream.”
He laughed now, a genuine laugh. “I believe you,” he said warmly. “Good for you, Mom.”
Yes indeed: Good for me.
Good for me to live the dream of a happy, healthy and comfortable retirement.
I can’t claim a brilliant strategy in changing career paths 20 years ago that put me into a pension system that has allowed me to retire at a reasonable age and with a reasonable pension. I’m not rich, but being rich was never my dream in the first place.
As for that 47-year working career, I can honestly say I gave my best effort every single day. It might not have been THE best, but it was MY best, and that’s all anyone can do.
There’s plenty of room for improvement in the area of physical fitness, but I am healthy and strong, able to go places and do things, and keenly aware of the fact that not everyone is so fortunate. I walk my dog almost every day, and even though I don’t walk as fast or as far as I used to, each step is taken with sincere gratitude.
A clean conscience is a priceless gift we can receive only from ourselves, and I can honestly say I have no regrets about the way I have treated anyone … even those whom I’m pretty sure can’t say the same about the way they’ve treated me.
I treasure memories of my mother and father, and I am thankful for the knowledge that they loved me just the way I am. And looking from past to future generations, I am secure in the knowledge that I love my children and grandchildren, each of them, just the way they are, and I hope someday they will know that too.
My house might not look like much to anyone else, but I am happy here, truly happy, in my little sanctuary. Here I am surrounded by the things that bring me joy. This is a place of peace and serenity, where everything is arranged just the way I want it and where I can move about in freedom and familiarity.
If any of this sounds braggy, that is absolutely not my intention; and if it sounds like I think I’m perfect, let me be the first to say that’s not true. Oh, boy, do I ever know that’s not true. So no, I’m not perfect, but what I am is happy.
And my life is not perfect either. But I am grateful that I have everything I ever wanted, and equally grateful that I don’t have so many things I don’t want.
Maybe my dreams were small to begin with, and that’s fine with me. All that matters is that my dreams have all come true …
… and I am living the dream.
