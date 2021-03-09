As the one-year anniversary for COVID-19 shutdowns approaches in Kentucky, Marla Carter, a local advocate for long-term care residents, suggests legislation should be passed in Kentucky to allow for essential caregiver visits to long-term care facilities.
According to the national advocacy group “Essential Caregivers Coalition,” of which Carter supports and references, an essential caregiver, or EC, would be a person chosen by residents that would have a special classification during emergency events or any other events that might limit or restrict long-term care facility visitations.
An EC would act as a partner in care to assist specified residents with daily activities, such as eating, dressing, grooming and being an overall voice for that resident, as well as ensuring that resident’s proper care at the facility, according to Carter.
“So many of them can’t speak up for themselves if they have cognitive impairments … I think that’s a pretty reasonable request,” she said. “Regardless of what the powers that be do as far as regulations for the virus and visitation, that would still allow loved ones to be involved and to be partners in care.”
Carter said policies regarding long-term care facility visitations, specifically during the pandemic and for facilities licensed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, are initially set by CMS and can be elaborated on by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services for clarification, if needed.
However, according to recent guidance released from CMS in September 2020, facilities are able to further restrict visitation depending on countywide COVID-19 positivity rate or other factors relating to COVID-19, so long as there is a deemed reasonable clinical or safety cause.
Carter said some local facilities are restricting indoor visitors until the county positivity rate is at 3% or lower.
“That’s almost impossible,” she said.
Additionally, she said if an outbreak occurs, which could be defined as two or more cases, even asymptomatic, facilities could shut down for visitors completely for 14 days, even if one or more of the cases is a staff member that would quarantine away from the facility.
Policies have not changed for many facilities, she said, since vaccinations have become widely available and have been circulated through Kentucky long-term care facilities.
“I’ve been vaccinated, my loved one’s been vaccinated, but I still can’t come in. So now that the county positivity rate has gone down, I can go and have an outdoor visit, but I’m still going to be six feet apart with plexiglass in-between us and masks and supervised,” she said. “So that defeats the whole purpose to me if I can’t get in her room and see what conditions are like. Plus, if I’m supervised, is she going to tell me, truthfully, how she’s feeling and if they’re treating her well?”
Carter said there was language in House Bill 1 that would have allowed ECs to long-term care facility residents, however, the bill would place certain restrictions on the Kentucky governor’s powers in a state of emergency, and, as of February, has had an injunction placed on it.
Carter said she believes the language allowing for EC status for certain long-term facility visitors was added onto HB1 because of the short legislative session and because it had similar language pertaining to emergency situations as the rest of the bill.
So far, Carter said, there have been no indications of formulating a standalone bill granting an EC to long-term care residents during a state of emergency.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
