Owensboro resident Kelsey Jarboe is hoping to bring a little bit of Nashville to Owensboro with her new Dolly Parton inspired Airbnb listing dubbed “Bluegrass Barbie.”

“It just kind of happened,” Jarboe said. “I love all things girly and glitter and glamour. It was going to be a Barbie theme but I really love Nashville and Dolly, so I meant to collaborate those together and it turned more into Dolly, but I’m OK with that. It’s like bringing a little bit of Nashville to Owensboro.”

