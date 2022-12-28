Owensboro resident Kelsey Jarboe is hoping to bring a little bit of Nashville to Owensboro with her new Dolly Parton inspired Airbnb listing dubbed “Bluegrass Barbie.”
“It just kind of happened,” Jarboe said. “I love all things girly and glitter and glamour. It was going to be a Barbie theme but I really love Nashville and Dolly, so I meant to collaborate those together and it turned more into Dolly, but I’m OK with that. It’s like bringing a little bit of Nashville to Owensboro.”
Jarboe has more than 30 rental properties and when the location at the 2500 block of Lake Pointe became vacant, she said she wanted to make an AirBnB. From beginning to end, it took Jarboe a month and a half to finish the property.
“I got the idea and I got with Kristi Boyens at Home Inspired,” Jarboe said. “...She teamed up with me and got it going and picked out some cool selections. I’m pretty impulse, it just kind of happened.”
This is the first themed listing that Jarboe has done among all of her rental properties, but doesn’t want it to be her last.
“I would love to do a poll or something to ask what people would like to see,” she said.
From the Dolly Parton wallpaper to the pink accents and faux grass wall, Jarboe said she carefully curated what she wanted in the listing.
“I for sure wanted a really nice Dolly piece so I connected with a lady on Etsy and she does handprinted canvases,” she said. “That was really important to me, that it was a huge 40 by 60 that I had of her.”
Jarboe said she used everything from Amazon to consignment shops to pick out the pieces and accents she wanted in the space.
The first day the property was listed on AirBnB, Jarboe said someone booked it for six days and five nights.
“I’m already booked into September 2023,” she said. “If someone wanted to book, they would need to do it pretty quick. I didn’t know it would fill up that fast.”
Jarboe said the listing has turned into a space for slumber parties, girls nights, photoshoots and bachelorette parties.
Part of Jarboe’s goal with the listing was to attract more people to Owensboro.
“That was really important to me,” she said. “There is a lot to offer in Owensboro; it’s just getting people here to see everything we do have to offer.”
Jarboe works at Keller Williams Realty and is owner and CEO of the Harris Jarboe Group Heartland and Rough River real estate team.
The cost of the listing is $170 per night and comes with games, yoga mats, Wi-Fi, a furnished kitchen, free parking, TV, a washer and more. The property is two bedrooms with three beds and one bathroom.
On Jan. 1, Jarboe will be announcing the winner of a free night stay at the Bluegrass Barbie. More information about the giveaway can be found on her Instagram — kmjarboe_kentuckyrealtor.
“I never thought getting into real estate that everything would happen organically,” she said. “You get your feet on the ground, you start selling, then it rolls into rental properties and flipping houses. It keeps evolving. When you keep growing, it pushes you into those areas.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
