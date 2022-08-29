The average Airbnb visitor stay at mega tourism destinations such as New York City is about 6.4 nights, according to the online rental platform.
Though Owensboro also has its fair share of Airbnbs catering to tourists, stakeholders involved in the business say that the market is thriving off of a clientele that needs longer stays — including seasonal workers, travel nurses and people moving here who want something temporary before finding their permanent home.
“I have travel nurses that call me on a regular basis looking for extended-stay accommodations,” said Erin Clark, the sales manager for Owensboro’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
With a 30-day stay at a luxury suite like Marriott’s financially untenable for many of those workers, Clark said this is where Airbnb comes into play.
“Having those other options is a wonderful thing for guests visiting or working in our city,” she said.
Owensboro Airbnb provider Rachel Douglas and her mother, Angela Lundy, entered the business for similar reasons.
“We’re focused on people moving to the area or are traveling here for work,” said Douglas, who runs three Airbnb properties with Lundy. “My mom’s a nurse. She saw the need — that a lot of people have a rough time paying for a hotel.”
Airbnb provider Amy Nix also saw a similar need from her background as a corporate flight attendant.
“I know what it’s like,” said Nix, who operates eight units with her sister, Jenny Millay.
Nix said the average stay at her places is 65 to 70 days.
Douglas said she might be able to make more money with shorter stays, but she’s found that people who stay longer are often more respectful to the property.
Nix made similar statements, saying medium- to long-term stays mean that she doesn’t have to constantly prepare her units for new guests.
“Our rationale is we just don’t have to turn over our units frequently,” Nix said.
But visitors looking for short-term stays need not worry. Places such as the Farmhouse on Nannie Belle are there to meet their needs.
The farmhouse — owned and operated by Adrian Yeiser and his wife, Annie-Laurie Yeiser — usually has people staying there for two or three days, said Adrian Yeiser.
The Yeisers said they designed their sprawling 13-acre site — which includes a one-acre lake, a fire pit, a vintage record player, and games inside — to be more like a vacation house.
“We often get people visiting friends and families, going to weddings, anniversaries, funerals, or tournaments throughout the summer,” he said.
