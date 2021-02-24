Owensboro nonprofit The Local Antidote works to help with food, clothing and hygiene needs in the community, according to president Mary Wilson.
She said the organization opened nearly two years ago after her bible study group decided to take action in the community to help those in need. Wilsoon said the building, located at 1621 W. Ninth St. in Owensboro, was donated to the organization.
“We’re just a group of people that wanted to get together and just really help our community,” she said. “We just felt like God wanted us in that neighborhood, in that area,”
The organization hands out around 80 to 100 food boxes each week, according to Wilson.
The Local Antidote also assists anyone in need with clothing and hygiene items when there are enough available to hand out.
Wilson said anyone in need is able to visit the location during its regular hours to pick up items. Nothing is income-based.
“If you need it, if we have it, we will give it to you,” she said. “We just really want to help the community. I’m born and raised in Owensboro. So for me to think about people going hungry or not having enough to eat, I just can’t wrap my head around it because we are such a small community. We should all be helping each other.”
The Local Antidote is completely volunteer-based with 10 regular volunteers working to get food out to those in need. Wilson said the organization has relied solely on donations to continue its work in the community.
Donations can be dropped off at the location or picked up, if needed. For any further information or questions regarding donations or events at The Local Antidote. Wilson said anyone can contact the organization through its Facebook page.
The Local Antidote is open regularly on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. as well as one Saturday a month.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.