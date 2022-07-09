On the walls of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County hangs the many charcoal, acrylic and watercolor pictures drawn by a local Owensboro artist.
Frederica Diane Huff has been a Daviess County resident since she first arrived here in 1975. Originally from Georgia, she lived in Louisville before coming to Owensboro after marrying her husband and settling down on a small farm in the county.
Originally, Huff said she had no intention of living in a city like Owensboro.
“I thought I’d be traveling the world but instead I ended up here in Owensboro,” Huff said.
Huff said art has always been a part of her life, starting when she was very young.
“(Doing art is) something I can’t help, it’s just one of those things you can’t let go of, it’s just part of who you are.” Huff said.
She graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree of fine arts before pursuing a master’s degree in art education in 2001. Originally planning to go into the advertising field, she said, she switched to education, teaching art.
“I really didn’t think I was going to make a living out of it. It was always a part of my life (but) once I arrived in Owensboro I realized my best option for making income was through education and I kind of fell into that. It was just a natural fit because I enjoy sharing my passion.”
She quickly became the education director at the art museum in Owensboro, and her education career led her to teach at East View Elementary, McLean County High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Currently Huff, along with another local artist Rex Robinson who has around 100 paintings in the exhibit focusing on the American South, have their paintings on display at the senior center. She does drawings, in various mediums, from old photographs from both her family collection as well as from various people that lend them to her.
“The work that I chose here, I was focused on something that a lot of the senior citizens could relate to with a lot of historical photographs of childhood memories,” Huff said. “That whole concept of ‘Yea we used to have black and white photographs.’ ”
The exhibit opened today, Huff said, and will run indefinitely; her part of the exhibit features roughly 40 pieces of artwork from various photos, including a drawing of children playing marbles, which was inspired by a photo taken by the Messenger-Inquirer decades ago.
But this is not the only place her work can be seen, she said. Huff also has her art displayed in Chicago and California as well as in the Convention Center in Owensboro. She has also directed galleries in Louisville and has won “best painting” at the Kentucky Fair for her work in charcoal, which is still being displayed there.
The theme of her work varies depending on her audience, Huff said, but the thread that runs through all her art is a message of family and connections.
“I think it would be easy to say a lot of my work is about family,” Huff said. “Generally speaking, I consider the work I do about my children, (about) family.”
Huff, along with doing galleries, she also works on commissions, mostly portraits, of people and families who want a piece of artwork for their own. If a person is interested in commissioning her, she said, they can call her at 850-625-0315 or email her at fredericadiane@hotmail.com. She also posts her artwork from time to time on her Facebook page Frederica Huff.
Huff said even though she is mostly retired, she plans to keep making art for as long as she can.
“Even though I’m a senior citizen, I haven’t stopped working, and probably never will,” Huff said.“It’s all I got.”
