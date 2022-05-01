Two of Owensboro’s top tourist attractions are seeing a strong start to 2022.

And one, the Green River Distilling Co., saw a 942% increase in visitors in the first quarter of 2022 from the same period in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic caused major decreases in tourism in the first quarters of both 2020 and 2021. But a recovery is underway this year.

“I mainly credit this increase to our Green River brand launch that took place on Feb. 10,” said Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience at the distillery. “But I think some of it also has to do with people being excited to get out this year, now that COVID is tapering off and more things are starting to get back to normal.”

The distillery, then called O.Z. Tyler Distillery, joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in June 2018.

It saw 332 visitors in the first quarter of 2019.

In the first three months of 2022, it hosted 3,459 visitors.

The distillery reported 5,308 visitors in all of 2019.

Simon Burch, Green River Spirits’ chief executive officer, said in February that he expects to have 50,000 visitors by 2027.

Ebelhar said the 10 states that most visitors came from were Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas and Florida.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum saw a slight dip in the first quarter of this year from 2019.

Three years ago, it had 3,079 visitors in the first quarter.

This year, it had 2,994.

But that’s just 85 fewer visitors.

“For the first quarter in 2022, we’re really encouraged with the growth of visitors when compared to previous quarters during the pandemic,” said Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame’s marketing director. “Our numbers for the first quarter in 2022 nearly match that of 2019, and we expect that to continue to grow throughout the year with the recent launch of our television show, ‘My Bluegrass Story,’ on RFD-TV.

“We’ve seen a great response to the television show from out-of-town visitors who are purchasing tickets to tour the museum and attend both ROMP and concerts in Woodward Theatre.”

The Hall of Fame opened in October 2018 and was still new in the first quarter of 2019.

A lot of those visitors were locals.

“We had a lot of momentum in early 2019, but I feel like we’re headed for even greater numbers in 2022 as more people begin to travel again,” Smith said.

Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said bourbon and bluegrass are two of five pillars of success for the community that the CVB is focusing on.

“Over 900% increase in visitors at Green River shows that this community is poised to capitalize on Kentucky’s multi-billion-dollar tourism industry,” he said. “These real, verifiable results demonstrate that tourism in Owensboro and Daviess County has the wind in our sails.

“Staking our claim as the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World,’ along with strategically adding more bluegrass music programing, is leading to success.”

