Owensboro author Liam Bernard is looking to help give a glimpse into how one preserves through a life-changing event with his book, “A Stroke Survivor’s Tale: A Survivor and Caregiver’s Resource.”
Bernard, 61, was living a relatively healthy life leading up to January 2018 and at first thought having a bout of bronchitis on the “only snow day of the year” wasn’t anything serious.
“I was outside, and I was scraping snow off my car … and I was preparing to pick up some cough medicine ….” he said. “I came inside and told my wife that my left leg feels a little numb; and I thought it was just from the cold from being outside.”
Eventually, Bernard said his wife found him sitting on the floor upright in their den, where she felt that something was wrong.
“She asked me to smile, and I couldn’t,” he said. “She asked me to raise both of my arms, and I could raise one.”
Bernard’s wife realized that he was at the onset of a massive stroke.
While he made it to the hospital in time to get the tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) to help undo some damage, Bernard was informed by a neurosurgeon and attending neurologist that the stroke was caused by coughing.
“I had coughed so violently for so long that it dislodged a piece of plaque that shot into my brain,” he said. “It’s just one of those things that does happen, (and) I was one of those unfortunate people.
“It just reminds you of how fragile we all are.”
The journey has been a challenge, from coming home in a wheelchair after six weeks in the hospital and falling after taking one step.
He also had two cancer scares, the most recent earlier this year.
“I say putting your life back together after a stroke is kind of a tripod — you’re putting together basically what I call addressing your mentality … and reconnecting with your passions,” he said. “...It’s rough, and it’s extremely frustrating, because (mentally), you just want to get up and do things the way you did.”
While Bernard was told that the prognosis to walk again was slim, he has been able to regain mobility, while still having some issues with his left arm and leg.
He was able to open his left hand a year after the stroke when he and his wife were vacationing in Dublin.
“...It’s been a long, bumpy, frustrating ride,” Bernard said.
When deciding to write the book over a year ago, Bernard said it came from a place of frustration.
“When I was released from the rehab hospital, I came home … and started Googling how to deal with certain things,” he said. “...You can find tons of things on physical therapy and theories about recovering physically, but you can’t find a lot on things on how to deal with insurance companies — which makes a huge difference — and how to deal with death anxiety — which is almost a guarantee you’re gonna deal with.”
In the book, Bernard dives into detail with the latter, described in the chapter “My Dance with Thanatos” — in homage to the Greek mythology figure that personifies “the god of non-violent death who came to claim you with a gentle touch,” which he described in the book similar to his stroke as “non-violent, insidious, but devastating in effect” while also discussing the dark places his mind went to, including suicide.
But the support he had around kept him going, and he eventually found some positive momentum, such as taking a tai chi class at Owensboro Health for two years.
“When I first started taking (the) class, I was in there wobbly with a cane,” he said. “By the time I left, I regained a sense of balance and could open up my left shoulder much more ….”
Bernard continues to move forward and has gone back to teaching high school students and has enrolled for his second master’s degree at Brescia University, studying clinical psychology.
For potential readers, Bernard hopes that people are able to take away “some sense of comfort,” a place of understanding and not taking life for granted.
“Before my stroke, I would tend to be high strung and often overreact to things …,” he said. “Now I don’t overreact to (anything). I see things very much in perspective now. I see them for what they are.”
The book will be available for purchase on Sept. 15, both as hardcopy and online editions. An audiobook will be available in about six months.
Bernard will be selling his book and answering questions at a local featured author book event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Daviess County Public Library.
