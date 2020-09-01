Black Lives Matter, Owensboro Kentucky Chapter will host its first community meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at Kendall-Perkins Park, 1201 W. Fifth St.
Mandy Roby, who organized the BLMOBKY chapter and the community meeting, said the goal is to bring all city residents and its leaders together to start discussing Owensboro’s future and how it relates to racial issues.
“I’ve been planning this for almost two months,” Roby said. “I’ve put a lot of work into this and I’ve reached out to a lot of people. This isn’t something that just happened overnight.”
The original #BlackLives Matter began as an online community in 2013 “to help combat anti-Black racism across the globe.” According to its website, the organization was founded after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who was accused of killing Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African-American from Miami Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 26, 2012.
Although the BLM movement has been growing nationally during the past seven years, its supporters began leading large protests against police brutality after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Derek Chauvin, a Minnesota police officer, has been charged with murder in Floyd’s case.
Since then, multiple major U.S. cities have been marred by riots and looting during the protests.
Although Roby has signed up Owensboro to be a BLM chapter, she said it will take receiving full non-profit status to become an official affiliate of the BLM Global Network Foundation.
Roby said she has gone back and forth about whether or not to make the local BLM chapter “it’s own thing” or join as an official affiliate of the BLM foundation.
“It’s still in its infancy stages,” said Roby about the local chapter. “I haven’t decided if I want to make it a whole, original chapter with the Black Lives Matter Global and really go for it or if I want to kind of make its own thing. The reason I’m pushing more toward making it its own thing is because I really do want it to be its own thing. I want Owensboro residents to say well, ‘Our Black Live Matter does this … (or) our Black Lives Matter ain’t looting and rioting.’ ”
Roby said her goal is not only to show that BLM is meant to bring awareness to systemic racism but also to “uplift and embrace the beauty of being Black.”
“It doesn’t matter if you live in Owensboro and a thousand white people are around you telling you that they hate you because of the color of your skin, I still want you to embrace it,” Roby said.
Roby said she’s likely to receive negative reactions from starting the BLMOBKY chapter, but it has been through prayer and her faith that she now feels secure to go forward.
“In order to get the word out and that initial backlash, and if it’s got to come on me ... and the hate has to go there rather than the hate going toward the actual movement, I’m willing to accept that,” Roby said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
