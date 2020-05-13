For the past month, Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center has been receiving COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations, which is used by health-care providers to treat critically ill coronavirus patients.
The blood center serves six regional hospitals, which have used the plasma, said Janet Howard, WKRBC chief executive officer.
To date, the center has shipped 38 units of CCP and kept 10 in inventory. WKRBC has shipped convalescent plasma to Louisville several times and to a New Jersey hospital that had five patients waiting.
“We’ve had an excellent response from donors,” Howard said.
The first CCP donation was made at WKRBC on April 15. Since then, Howard estimates between 12 and 15 recovered coronavirus patients have donated.
A couple of them lost family members to COVID-19 and were eager to help others, Howard said.
“I’m quite proud of our staff and donors,” she said.
Convalescent plasma, so-named because it is taken from patients who have recovered from an infection, contains antibodies that may be used to treat others who become infected. The use of convalescent plasma as a treatment was studied during other outbreaks, such as SARS, H1N1 and MERS.
For patients to be eligible for CCP treatment, they must test positive for COVID-19 and be in a severe or life-threatening condition.
To donate plasma, a recovered patient must have documentation of positive COVID-19 test results, Howard said. New Food and Drug Administration guidelines require donors to be symptom-free for 14 days before donating.
Along with accepting CCP donations, WKRBC is low on blood.
The blood center, which is the sole supplier of blood products to six regional hospitals, likes to keep on hand 80 units of O-positive and 80 units of A-positive blood. Right now, the center has about 40 units of both.
Also, the center is in urgent need of O-negative blood, which people with any blood type can receive during an emergency.
When health systems could not perform elective surgeries during recent weeks, the need for blood dropped. However, the health-care industry has started a phased-in reopening, and elective surgeries are now being performed again.
To make matters worse, the center’s blood drives have been canceled since the onset of COVID-19.
At the beginning of the pandemic, donors stepped up to help out, but that has waned somewhat. WKRBC is now calling donors to give.
The center asks blood and CCP donors to call 270-684-9296 to make an appointment. That helps the center maintain proper physical distancing in its facility.
If donors want to wait in their cars instead of the lobby until their appointment times, WKRBC staff will call and notify them when to come in, but the center’s waiting areas provide plenty of room for proper physical distancing, Howard said.
Donations can be made between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesdays; and 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays. The center is at 3015 Old Hartford Road.
Before donating, get a good night’s sleep; eat healthy, low-fat foods and drink extra fluids. After donating, drink more fluids and avoid alcohol for 24 hours.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
