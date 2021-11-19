Owensboro bluegrass band Kentucky Shine will be holding a release party and autograph signing for their new EP “Leavin’ Town” at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight.
Known for their roots in traditional bluegrass, while also exploring other genres of blues and funk music, the group is excited and in awe to be playing at an establishment that is true to what they do best.
“It’s kind of unbelievable, honestly,” said guitarist Jordan Wood. “I moved from Muhlenberg County to Owensboro in 2018 and I didn’t think I would be playing music for a living or anything, or even start a band. And in 2018, that’s when the museum opened … and just in that first year, I got to see Town Mountain, Del McCoury, The Wooks, The Infamous Stringdusters — all those kinds of people on that same stage that we’re getting to play at. ...Now we get to have our very own show in the theatre ….”
“Leavin’ Town,” the six-track project, marks the band’s first large studio effort after their first single release “Green River,” which is also featured on the record, back in May.
The record explores Wood’s journey of leaving home, experiencing heartbreak, new beginnings, returning back to Muhlenberg County, while also featuring instrumental music with “crazy” time signatures and chord changes, and a cover version of Bill Monroe’s 1946 tune “Kentucky Waltz,” that the band is “extremely proud of.”
“First of all, it seems like there are not a ton of bluegrass fans in this particular part of the state, especially those that record music,” Wood said. “It felt good to record a song by ‘The Father of Bluegrass’ which was credited to this part of the state. I … feel like in all our future albums, it would be cool to record at least one Bill Monroe song for each project.”
Wood notes that the record was actually done in order to help with bringing them to a wider audience and eyeing a specific gig they wanted to book.
“We kind of put it together … to have something out there to get our names out to festivals and venues,” Wood said. “There’s a program through PBS that’s out in Lexington called ‘Woodsongs’ and they require some kind of studio copy as part of the application to be part of the program.”
However, the band mutually agreed to release it to the public in June and planned to have this show around the same time but was postponed due to scheduling conflicts and their involvement with other Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum events such as ROMP.
The group, which consists of Wood, fiddle player Steven Stewart, bassist J.B. Miller, banjo player Jordan Riehm, and newly appointed mandolinist Cody Beck, who used to play fiddle for Bowling Green group The Josephines, are known to many for their energetic stage presence. Wood assures that the same vibe translates over their recorded material, even though they were in some unfamiliar territory.
“We recorded all lead vocals and all instrument breaks live,” Wood said. “Most of that part … just felt like we were playing as normal. It was weird being in a studio setting because I have never seen a studio, let alone recorded in one. We were all in our own little booths and we couldn’t see each other or anything, but we could hear each other. It was a little weird at times, but we ended up kind of just letting loose and having fun with it.”
With the addition of Beck, Wood hopes that the audience like what they see, especially considering that the band will be tinkering with how they usually perform.
“We want them to walk away satisfied for sure,” Wood said. “We are trying a different set up, because we normally do the whole one condenser mic in the middle of us. …(But), the more of us are there, the harder it is to work around one microphone. So, we’re going to be using a totally different set up — just use individual microphones for everything. But, we’re definitely going to have some fun dealing with that.”
But Wood promises that the group’s charm and humor will stay intact.
“(It will be) pretty much the same thing as always — just a lot of fun energy. We like to joke around and cut up on stage,” Wood said. “We like to make jokes about our banjo player. Nothing new there.”
The event is free for the public and for more information, visit bluegrasshall.org.
The facility states that face masks at the concert are recommended but
not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.