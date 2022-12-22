Several small businesses in the Owensboro area have been seeing steady holiday sales this year despite inflation.
James Gillaspie, owner of Sports Country at Towne Square Mall, said this is his fourth Christmas in the mall, and it doesn’t seem to be different from years past.
“The first year we were open, the mall had more stores,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like business has gone down any.”
Gillaspie said Sports Country is the only sports fan store in Owensboro and has approximately 200 teams in stock between high school, college and pro, including local sports teams.
“It’s hard to tell before the final numbers, and we won’t know until the end of this month, but we are on track to be about the same as last year,” he said. “Matching last year is a success for us, even though we’ve had an increase in inventory that we have in stock.”
Gillaspie said it seems like shoppers are “willing to spend money,” and he is excited for the future and what Churchill Downs’ planned off-site betting development will bring. “
I hope local business owners will relocate to the mall and make it a pride of the community,” he said.
Annie Higgins, owner of Willow & Pine Market, said she has been in business for two-and-a-half years and has experienced a growth in sales this year.
“I see a difference in buying patterns,” she said. “I see trends of customers buying more practical gifts. I still have customers who will buy things like jewelry, but most are trending more toward thoughtful gifts with bigger impacts and less of a financial obligation.”
Higgins said her Polish pottery is always a big selling line throughout all seasons, and that hasn’t changed this year.
“It’s a beautiful gift but also practical and durable,” she said. “It has grown this year. We’re also seeing an increase in gourmet food items, like the olive oils and other related items.”
Higgins is expecting to see growth between this December and last December.
“We’ve been extremely busy since Black Friday,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot of early Christmas shoppers this year, but we’re grateful to our customers and the continued support we receive. The community has been good to us, and we’re so appreciative.”
Tim Nugent, one of the owners at St Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Books and Gifts, said business this year is very similar to business last year.
“It’s a very busy time, the busier time of the year for us,” he said. “It’s very similar to last year. Some people come in and buy something specific, but some come to browse and end up leaving with several items.
“We appreciate our customers and we have a loyal customer base. We are the only significant Catholic bookstore in the area, and we’ve become a little bit of a Christian bookstore, too.”
Sharon Wilson, co-owner of Julep Home & Gift, said she’s been in business for a little less than two years and holiday sales are up 25% this year compared to last year.
“I think people are paying more attention to prices and looking for a good value,” she said. “I’m not sure customers’ budgets have changed a lot, but they’re more conscious of what they’re purchasing.”
Wilson said she has seen a steady increase in sales this year and that December sales have outpaced November sales.
“The season was sluggish at first, but then December picked up,” she said. “Customers began asking for Christmas items in September, which is earlier than last year. We’ve had a longer Christmas season this year.”
One of Julep’s popular items have been “grab ‘n’ go” bags, which sell for $35 and under.
“They’re targeted as teacher gifts, work exchanges, white elephants and things like that,” Wilson said. “They come with two to three things inside and people really like that. We introduced them last year, but they have grown this year.”
Wilson said customers began asking for the bags earlier this year and they have become very popular, along with jewelry and gourmet food items.
“The customers like when they can get several items versus one large item,” she said. “We really appreciate the customers. We hope when they enter new that they leave as friends.”
