Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, securing a woman’s right to vote.
To celebrate the occasion, a memorial commemorating women’s right to vote and honoring Louise Gasser Kirtley will be unveiled at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
Kirtley was Daviess County’s first woman lawyer, first woman judge and the first local woman elected to the Kentucky Legislature.
The dedication program will be live streamed on Daviess Fiscal Court’s Facebook page. Interested persons may follow the program via the link at Facebook.com/daviess-countyfiscalcourt/.
All those in attendance must wear a face mask and remain at least six feet apart because of COVID-19.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.