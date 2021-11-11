Thursday, Nov. 11, marks the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Kentucky Department of the American Gold Star Mothers will be participating in the national commemoration with a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Gold Star Memorial in Smothers Park.
Cathy Mullins, president of the Kentucky Department, said if it rains, the ceremony will move to VFW Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
She said the ceremony at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month — the time when World War I ended — will include a “21 Count Honor” with the ringing of a single bell by Robert Brooks, a member of the Lt. Robert Moseley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution; remarks from Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson; music by Georgia State Fiddle Champion MacKenzie Bell; and the playing of “Taps” by Jeremy Stephens.
Mullins said church bells across the community have also been invited to play the “21 Count Honor” at 11 a.m.
She said the ceremony includes two minutes of silence.
“The first minute is for those who have already sacrificed,” Mullins said, “and the second minute for those who will sacrifice in the future, with their lives, for the American way of life.”
A luncheon reception at VFW Post 696 will follow the ceremony.
Mullins said five years ago, when she was on the national board of the American Gold Star Mothers, that she got to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“President Obama was there,” she said. “It was very moving.”
On Nov. 11, 1921, a soldier who could not be identified was brought back from France and interred below a three-level marble tomb.
That Memorial Day, four unknown soldiers were exhumed from four American cemeteries in France.
On Oct. 24, one of the four caskets was selected for the tomb.
The body of the unknown soldier lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda until what was then known as Armistice Day.
On Nov. 11, 1921, President Warren G. Harding officiated at the interment ceremonies at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery.
