On March 1, Owensboro quietly marked 70 years of commercial air service.
We should really celebrate in 2026, when the 75th anniversary rolls around.
In 1945, Kentucky announced plans to promote — promote, not pay for — 60 airports in the state.
And Congress was also talking about creating more airports in the days after World War II.
Of course, Owensboro had an airport, off Daniels Lane, where Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is today.
It had been around since the mid-1920s.
But it wasn’t modern.
So, the Jaycees began working with the city to create a modern airport that could attract commercial air service.
See, we had managed to miss the boat — or the plane — in June 1943, when the Civil Aeronautics Administration offered to build us a big modern airport if we could come up with 500 acres and $125,000 in matching funds — including the cost of land.
America needed more airports for the national defense, they said.
The feds said they’d kick in $800,000 to $1.2 million to build the airport.
The military would use the airport until the war ended.
Then, it would be ours.
What could possibly go wrong with that?
But, people argued, we had a little airport out on Daniels Lane.
And that was big enough for our needs.
Some complained about where to put it.
And some complained about the possibility of condemning land for it.
And, of course, some people thought Owensboro was just fine the way it was.
Why did we need to grow anyway?
Besides, what if the war ended before the airport was built?
We’d get stuck with 500 acres of grass.
So, the airport and it’s three 5,000-foot runways went to Sturgis.
But in 1947, we decided we really needed a modern airport.
So, that year, voters approved a $400,000 bond issue to build us a modern airport.
Finally, on March 1, 1951, commercial air service began with Eastern Airlines.
They stayed around until March 14, 1964, and then they waved bye-bye.
Ozark Airlines came in on Oct. 21, 1955, making us a two-airline town.
But they left on Aug. 30, 1975.
After that, we struggled at times to keep commercial air service.
But today, we have Allegiant Air flying to Orlando, Florida, and Cape Air flying to St. Louis and Nashville.
Let’s hope we still have commercial air service when March 1, 2026, rolls around
Keith Lawrence
