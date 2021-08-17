Local Jeep aficionados Larry and Pam Bivens are the lucky winners of a new 2021 392 Hemi-powered Jeep Rubicon, courtesy of Jeep Beach, a nonprofit organization and host of the world’s largest Jeep gathering in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“They do a lot of charity work down there, and the raffle is one of the ways that they raise money,” Pam Bivens said Monday. “We had bought raffle tickets for the Jeep, of course, and as it happens, you don’t have to be there if your ticket or, in this case, poker chip is drawn.”
Pam Bivens said that while the pair had planned to attend the Jeep Beach rally this year, she had to undergo surgery the same week the event was held in April and had to be satisfied with watching a live-stream of the event throughout the week.
“I was actually watching it live when they did the drawing, so it was phenomenal,” she said.
While her reaction was a little subdued due to her recovery from surgery, Pam Bivens said her husband did not hold back his excitement at winning the Jeep.
“My husband was literally jumping up and down and laughing so hard he was crying,” she said.
According to Jeep Beach Inc.’s event website, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the first-ever performance-oriented Jeep available from the factory. Billed as “the most powerful Wrangler ever,” the Jeep makes 470 horsepower, 470 foot-pounds of torque and can tackle a quarter-mile in 13 seconds flat.
“It is new this year, and we didn’t actually get it until last weekend because it didn’t even come off the production line until about a month ago,” she said.
The couple traveled to Daytona Beach to pick up their new ride. While there, they enjoyed a party at the Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum located near Daytona International Speedway. After taking ownership of the Jeep, the pair decided to take it easy on the drive back to Owensboro.
“We are retired, so we weren’t in any hurry,” Pam Bivens said.
Larry Bivens said that after making their way up the Florida coast to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the couple drove to Columbia, South Carolina, and then over to Deals Gap, North Carolina, to test out the Jeep on the legendary “Tail of the Dragon.”
“It is 318 curves in 11-miles,” he said. “It is mainly a sports car and motorcycle road.”
After spending a few days in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, the pair decided it was time to head back home to Owensboro.
“We left Daytona Beach on Sunday and didn’t get home until Friday,” Pam Bivens said. “So we turned a two-day drive into a five-day drive. We had a wonderful time.”
According to its website, the mission of Jeep Beach is to raise funds for both local and national charities, and the nonprofit has raised more than $2 million to date.
While the annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 edition of Jeep Beach brought 200,000 people and 20,000 Jeeps to Daytona Beach. Despite the cancellation of last year’s event, the organization was still able to raise $115,000 through its raffle of a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.
Pam Bivens said the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon is the seventh Jeep the couple has owned throughout their marriage. They also currently own a Jeep Gladiator they purchased last year.
According to Jeep, the estimated retail of the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 is $75,935.
For the Bivens, Jeep life is a family affair, and they plan to enjoy their new ride with family as soon as possible.
“Our grandson is 9 years old and is becoming quite the car buff, and he is ready to take it to a car show,” Pam Bivens said.
As for Jeep Beach, Pam Bivens said she and Larry Bivens will definitely be attending the 2022 edition of the event, and they’ll be bringing their new toy with them.
“We already have it blocked off in our calendar,” she said.
