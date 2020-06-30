State health officials reported Monday 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.
The new cases brings the state's total to 15,347.
To date, 560 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — four in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, seven in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 894.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported six new cases Monday, bringing that county's total to 520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.