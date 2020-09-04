Thursday’s daily number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Green River District Health Department’s service area jumped significantly — to an all-time high.
The health department reported 63 new cases, an increase of 20 more than the previous single-day high of 43 on Aug. 26.
By county, Thursday’s case totals were: 22 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 15 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 18 in Union County and three in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district now stands at 2,314.
“The numbers don’t lie,” said Clay Horton, public health director. “They are telling us something. They’re telling us to knuckle down and be smart.”
He hopes Thursday’s numbers grab the region’s attention.
Earlier, spikes in cases could be tied to the coronavirus spreading through meat-packing facilities or nursing homes. Thursday’s numbers can’t be explained that easily, Horton said.
Contact tracing shows the region is experiencing community spread from across-the-board interactions, such as weddings, family gatherings, church services and the return to school. Although some school districts have elected not to offer in-person classes yet, a lot of extra activity is associated with the start of the academic year, such as shopping for supplies and more in-person meetings.
“It runs the gamut,” Horton said. “The numbers show (COVID-19) is accelerating, and it is something to be concerned about. ... This is a long way from being over, and we’ve got to be smart.”
During the past five months, Kentuckians have received lots of information about ways to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. In public settings, they should wear face masks and observe physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Health officials urge people to wash their hands often and thoroughly. People have been advised not to touch their faces.
Thursday’s leap in numbers is no anomaly, he said.
“We are seeing spread in our community. It is no time to let our guard down.”
