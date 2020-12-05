Local electrician lights up Mentor Kids families

For three Mentor Kids’ families, Christmas will be a little brighter after their homes were fitted with the season’s decorations on Friday.
Electrician Landon Tong and his crew of eight spent the morning installing LED lights on gutters and roofs while topping off the act of kindness with an 8-foot inflatable snowman for each front yard.
Tong, whose company Tong Electrical Solutions donated the decorations and the manpower, said Mentor Kids is a Christian charity that he, his parents and other family members have supported for years.
“2020 has been a tough year so we wanted to do something as a company to go serve and spread some Christmas spirit to some kids,” Tong said. “That’s kind of the underlying theme for us.”
The three homes were on Skyline Drive, West 10th Street and Greenbriar Street.
Colour Blay, whose Greenbriar Street home will shine bright at night with about 900 new LED Christmas lights, said Mentor Kids has already made a difference in her four children’s lives, but this donation went above and beyond.
“I was excited because my kids love going to see Christmas lights; we always go out to (Kentucky) 54 so I was like, ‘yeah,’ ” Blay said. “…Me and my kids just love Mentor Kids. They’re great people; they’re Godly people and they’re just great with kids.”
This was the first time that a private company has donated such a service to Mentor Kids.
Berly Tillman Sullivan, Mentor Kids executive director, said the donation by Tong was “a lifeline” to both Mentor Kids and the three families in a difficult year.
“It’s such a desperate time,” Sullivan said. “I just prayed and then I got this call from Landon about blessing these three families. …He’s helped two single moms and a grandmother raising grandkids. Between them working and basically teaching school and making sure the kids are doing what they need to do to even make it to the next grade, hanging Christmas lights and the joy that comes with it wasn’t even on their radar.”
Along with providing the Christmas donations, Tong is also donating 10% of all his service orders in the month of December to Mentor Kids.
Mentor Kids is also hosting a toy drive for its 64 matched children in the program. New toys can be dropped off at the Mentor Kids office at 2815 Veach Road.
Tillman said monetary donations can be made through the website — www.mentorkidsky.org — toward the toy drive as well.
“It just allows us to be the hands and feet of Jesus…,” Tillman said. “…All of the money we collect on the website will go toward giving hope this season.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.