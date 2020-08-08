Nine Daviess Countians are among 70 electricians working six days a week in Bloomington, Indiana, to complete a pharmaceutical facility that’s scheduled to begin producing a vaccine for coronavirus early next year.
Greg Wood, project manager for PayneCrest Electric of St. Louis, is one of the locals who has been working on the project at Catalent Biologics in Bloomington since February.
“The entire facility has about 1.5 million square feet,” Wood said Thursday. “The part we’re working on is more than 100,000 square feet.”
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson signed a deal with Catalent in April to “accelerate availability of manufacturing capacity and prepare for large-scale commercial manufacturing at its facility in Bloomington of Johnson & Johnson’s lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19,” the companies announced at the time.
Wood said the facility will produce 1.5 million vials of the vaccine each day once the vaccine has received final approval.
“We have to be substantially finished in September,” he said.
There’s been a lot of overtime on the project and the electricians are working two shifts a day six days a week, Wood said.
“We get back to Owensboro occasionally,” he said. “But there’s not much time for that. We all have apartments up here.”
Working those hours during a pandemic isn’t easy, Wood said.
“We have to wear masks or face shields and have our temperature checked before we can come on the job each day,” he said.
“The masks were making our safety glasses fog up and that slowed productivity,” Wood said. “Now, we have face shields attached to our hard hats and it’s going a lot faster.”
Work on the facility began in February, but the pandemic didn’t really hit America hard until March.
But Wood said Catalent has customers all over the world.
The project is part of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, which has deals with Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca and other pharmaceutical companies to help develop a coronavirus vaccine.
Congress appropriated nearly $10 billion for the project.
The aim was to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for coronavirus by January.
