The United States Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 on Monday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act barring sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay, lesbian and transgender employees from being disciplined or fired based on their sexual orientation.
While the court’s decision was a major victory for LGBTQ advocates, the war is far from over in terms of LGBTQ fairness advocates gaining protections on both the state and local level in Kentucky, said Deanna Endicott-Smith, Owensboro city commission candidate and chairperson of the Owensboro-Daviess County Fairness-Campaign.
“We are still going to work toward a local ordinance and a state ordinance,” she said. “While the decision does give a basis, it does not provide protections for housing or public accommodations. As always, we are pushing for a statewide ordinance and for the general assembly to recognize that state civil rights laws have the same meaning as the federal laws; the language is verbatim. Until their is a state ordinance, we will continue to push on the local level. It was a huge decision and something we have been hoping for for a long time.”
Prior to Monday’s ruling, Owensboro-Daviess County Fairness-Campaign organizers had already established a date via their Facebook page to present another ordinance to the Daviess Fiscal Court on Nov. 19.
For Daviess County-Judge Executive Al Mattingly, who was and remains in support of the fairness ordinance that was voted down by the fiscal court on April 2, was happy with the supreme court’s decision.
“Number one, I am pleased that a minority portion of our society has now been recognized and has made an important step to gaining equal opportunity under the law alongside other protected classes,” he said. “They were able to achieve equal protections in the workplace without the exclusions that the LGBTQ community put into their Daviess County ordinance to appease those in opposition. I am pleased that it has national implications and it was interesting that two conservative judges came down on the side of four liberal judges.”
The decision was a major boon as the push for various LGBTQ Fairness Ordinances has become a nationwide initiative in recent years. A surprise for many was that conservatives Chief Justice John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch, joined the court’s four liberal justices in the majority.
Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, writing for the courts majority accepted arguments that the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibition of sex discrimination in the workplace also applied bias based on sexual orientation or gender identity while also saying that the “limits of the drafter’s imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands.”
Ultimately, the court found that negative workplace actions on the part of an employer based on an employee being transgender or homosexual is sex discrimination because their actions single out an individual, at least in part, due to gender.
“Maybe most intuitively, the employers assert that discrimination on the basis of homosexuality and transgender status aren’t referred to as sex discrimination in ordinary conversation,” Gorsuch wrote. “If asked by a friend (rather than a judge) why they were fired, even today’s plaintiffs would likely respond that it was because they were gay or transgender, not because of sex. According to employers, that conversational answer, not the statute’s strict terms, should guide our thinking and suffice to defeat any suggestion that the employees now before us were fired because of sex.”
Gorsuch went on to say that, “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
As far as if the Supreme Court’s decision will aid in the potential of a newly presented Daviess County Fairness Ordinance gaining support among members of the fiscal court, right now the vote is Mattingly and Commissioner Mike Koger in favor, Commissioner Charlie Castlen as a no comment and Commissioner George Wathen as dissenting.
“I can’t speak to how I would vote in regard to something I have not seen,” Castlen said. “I will have to see what is presented to the court at that time.”
For Koger, the Supreme Court’s decision is consistent with the “new generation” and affirms his vote in favor of the past ordinance, he said.
“We are looking at a new generation of citizens who have created movements that have gained momentum,” he said. “I am going to keep the same stance that I held when I voted in favor before. I don’t approve of discrimination in anyway and it should be fair and equal for all. I will maintain my support of passing an ordinance.”
For Wathen, who never wavered from his stance during the months long fairness dialogue, “the fairness ordinance has been addressed in Daviess County,” he said.
“I don’t understand why they would want to bring it up again,” he said. “The Supreme Court has ruled and that was my argument from the beginning that the issue would be handled by the Supreme Court. It has been decided on a national basis, so let’s leave it alone. I see no reason to change my vote or to even have a vote. In my humble opinion, we have addressed the fairness issue in Daviess County.”
